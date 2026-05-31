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Champions League Party Escalates

80 people arrested by midnight alone

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31.05.2026 07:17
Serious riots broke out in Paris following the Champions League final.
Serious riots broke out in Paris following the Champions League final.(Bild: AFP/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD)
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State of emergency in the French capital! After serious riots broke out in Paris following PSG’s Champions League final victory over Arsenal, 80 people were arrested by midnight alone.

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As was the case the previous year—PSG had also won the Champions League in 2025—the situation in the French capital escalated. As local media reported shortly before midnight, citing the Paris Prefecture, around 80 people were arrested, 45 of whom were taken into police custody.

Riots in Central Paris
Riots in Central Paris(Bild: AFP/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD)

Over the course of the evening, clashes broke out in various parts of the capital between law enforcement and groups of rioters. A bus stop was damaged, and further property damage was reported.

About 8,000 police officers on duty in Paris alone
The situation escalated particularly on the Champs-Élysées: Masked individuals and law enforcement clashed multiple times, with projectiles and tear gas being deployed. Several people were arrested. Around 8,000 police officers were on duty in Paris, with a total of 22,000 nationwide.

(Bild: Kronen Zeitung)

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At the Parc des Princes, the match from Budapest was broadcast live during an official public viewing event. According to the French press, the stadium was nearly full, accommodating around 40,000 to 48,000 spectators.

Paris Saint-Germain defended its title and won the UEFA Champions League for the second time in the club’s history. The French team defeated Arsenal FC 4-3 in a penalty shootout in the final in Budapest.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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