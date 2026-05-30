Upheaval in Liverpool
Slot Apparently Out—Is Glasner Next?
After a season without a title, Liverpool FC has indeed pulled the plug and parted ways with head coach Arne Slot. The “Reds” confirmed on Saturday what transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had previously reported. In addition to top favorite Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner is also being mentioned as a possible successor.
“Liverpool FC can confirm that Arne Slot is stepping down from his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process of appointing a successor is already underway. He leaves Liverpool with a Premier League title and our deepest gratitude and appreciation,” the club announced on Saturday.
Champions in his first year
Slot took over the “Reds” in 2024 and led them straight to the Premier League title. In the 2025/26 season, however, Liverpool FC fell short of expectations and ended the season without a title.
A new manager is therefore now expected to breathe new life into the historic English club. In the race for the vacant position, Iraola is likely to hold the best cards; under the Spaniard, AFC Bournemouth surprisingly finished the season in sixth place in the Premier League and will thus play in the Europa League next season. However, this will be without Iraola, whose contract expires on June 30.
Glasner also on the job hunt
It’s quite possible that the 43-year-old will instead join the “Reds” in their title chase. Alternatively, Glasner is also said to be among the candidates at Anfield Road. The 1-0 victory in the Conference League final marked his last game as Crystal Palace’s coach; the successful Austrian manager has left his future open since then.
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