Will there be no massive traffic jam?
Total roadblock in effect: First vacationers forced to turn back
Tyrol is facing a day of record-breaking traffic today: At 11 a.m., the Brenner corridor was completely closed due to a protest. But while authorities and experts had warned in advance of potential traffic chaos, the situation appeared surprisingly calm, at least shortly before the total closure!
“Everything is very calm. There is much less traffic than on a normal Saturday,” said a spokesperson for the police traffic department on Saturday morning. On the Brenner Highway (A13), one of Europe’s most important north-south connections, the feared traffic surge has so far failed to materialize.
Urgent appeals apparently heeded
There are many indications that vacationers and transit travelers have heeded the authorities’ urgent appeals. Numerous travelers likely postponed their trips, took a wide detour around Tyrol, or canceled their travel plans altogether.
In South Tyrol in particular, many vacationers responded flexibly. “Many guests moved their bookings up by a day or postponed them,” reports Klaus Berger, president of the South Tyrolean Hoteliers and Restaurateurs Association. While there were a few isolated cancellations, overall the guests’ response was a pleasant surprise.
The unusual calm is also evident north of Tyrol: on the highway bridge near Kiefersfelden heading toward the Kufstein border crossing, traffic remained strikingly light on Saturday morning. The major access route to the Brenner Pass is thus significantly emptier than on typical travel weekends (see photo below).
It is already eerily quiet before 11 a.m. at the Schönberg toll plaza and just before the demonstration site in Matrei:
Complete closure starting at 11 a.m.
However, the calm could be deceptive. Starting at 11 a.m., the Brenner Highway will be completely closed. A driving ban for transit trucks has been in effect since 9 a.m. Passenger cars must turn back at the Schönberg toll plaza or at the Brenner Pass at the latest.
It’s not just the highway that’s affected: The Brenner Federal Highway and the Ellbögen State Road will also be closed to through traffic. Only destination and origin traffic will be permitted. Anyone traveling to Tyrol must be able to provide credible proof of their stay.
The State of Tyrol, the police, Asfinag, and numerous other organizations are mobilized on a large scale. Officials had already presented a package of measures at the end of April and spoke of measures that had never before been implemented in Tyrol with this level of intensity.
Videos: The calm before the storm at the Brenner just before 7 a.m.
However, the closure is not without consequences. The situation will remain tense over the next few hours. While it remains unusually quiet at the Brenner Pass itself, the ÖAMTC reported traffic jams and delays as early as Saturday morning, for example in Salzburg. There were stop-and-go traffic conditions in some areas. Experts also expect traffic volumes to increase on other detour routes as the day progresses.
Protest initially banned twice
The protest rally itself will take place between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It had initially been banned twice by the district administration but was ultimately permitted by the Tyrolean Provincial Administrative Court.
In the run-up to the event, the demonstration had drawn criticism, particularly in Germany and Italy. South Tyrol’s Governor Arno Kompatscher warned of the impact on road users, while Bavaria’s Minister of Transport Christian Bernreiter expressed his displeasure. The protest, however, received support from numerous Tyrolean opposition politicians.
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