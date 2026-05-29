“Locked Up”
Seiler and Speer stir up controversy with new single
The musical duo is apparently striking a defiant tone in response to recent events: A provocative single titled “Daunzn” is set to be released in mid-June. Here’s what Christopher Seiler had to say about it...
Following the shocking violence and cocaine scandal surrounding Christopher Seiler, the music duo is responding on Friday by taking the offensive.
In an Instagram Story—a 24-hour short video—Bernhard Speer announced the new single “Daunzn” on his profile. The song is set to be released on June 12. In the video, he sits in the garden wearing sunglasses, and in the background, bandmate Christopher Seiler can be seen mowing the lawn—apparently, according to Speer, because of a “lost bet.”
Then the first provocative lines of the song can be heard: “You’ve heard it. Those two aren’t worth a cent. They should be locked up or completely disinherited...”
Apparently, this is a response to the allegations against Christopher Seiler, which ended in a diversion during the court proceedings.
Diversion
This is a measure in criminal law that allows proceedings for minor or moderate offenses to be concluded without a formal court judgment and without a criminal record. Instead of a penalty, the accused takes responsibility and makes amends.
In a subsequent second story, Christopher Seiler himself speaks up and explains that he had nothing to do with the single: “I canceled it myself.”
The stories are now offline again.
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read the original article here.
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