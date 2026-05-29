FPÖ Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Schlager Star Roberto Blanco

A little fun is a must. That’s apparently what they think in the FPÖ, too. The blue federal party has reason to celebrate anyway, given the past election results and current poll numbers—and with this year’s 70th anniversary of the federal party, it has yet another reason. On June 20, a two-part celebration will therefore take place. On the one hand, there will be an official ceremony at the Hofburg, but there will also be a public celebration at Vienna’s Stephansplatz.