"You've got to have fun!"
FPÖ Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Schlager Star Roberto Blanco
The FPÖ has yet another reason to celebrate. On June 20, the federal party will mark its 70th anniversary at Vienna’s Stephansplatz. One of the main acts scheduled to perform there is the then 89-year-old pop singer Roberto Blanco—apparently, a little fun is a must.
A little fun is a must. That’s apparently what they think in the FPÖ, too. The blue federal party has reason to celebrate anyway, given the past election results and current poll numbers—and with this year’s 70th anniversary of the federal party, it has yet another reason. On June 20, a two-part celebration will therefore take place. On the one hand, there will be an official ceremony at the Hofburg, but there will also be a public celebration at Vienna’s Stephansplatz.
Federal President Not Invited
And that’s where it’ll be “Samba Si! Work no!” so to speak. Because in addition to the John Otti Band and the band Ursprung Buam, the Cuban-German pop singer Roberto Blanco (now 88, and turning 89 on June 20) will also be performing there, as the FPÖ confirmed to the “Krone.” The party starts at 2 p.m., and party leader Herbert Kickl’s speech is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Austria’s head of state, Alexander Van der Bellen, will apparently not be joining the festivities that day. As the “Krone” learned from the Hofburg, the Federal President did not receive any of the 1,600 invitations—according to the FPÖ—to the ceremony in his “own” house. It is considered unlikely that Van der Bellen will then be listening to Roberto Blanco and Herbert Kickl at Stephansplatz...
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