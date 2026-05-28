The grand finale
Unforgettable! Glasner’s “front flip” after the victory
After winning the Conference League title, there was no holding back for Oliver Glasner and his team on Wednesday night. The successful Austrian coach celebrated the coup with his almost legendary “belly slide.”
The Crystal Palace players and staff formed a guard of honor—and then came his grand entrance: Oliver Glasner slid headfirst on his stomach toward the Conference League trophy. The fans in the stands loudly celebrated his “belly flop,” which he had also performed during the Europa League triumph with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022.
Here is Glasner’s “belly flop” from Wednesday night in the video:
The 1-0 final victory over Rayo Vallecano is the crowning achievement of a true success story! For Crystal Palace, it was their first European Cup final; they had never gone this far on the international stage before. Domestically, the Londoners won the FA Cup for the first time last season under Glasner, and at the start of the current season, they also claimed the Community Shield against champions Liverpool.
“Today is payday”
“Of course I was nervous, knowing it was the last game. It meant a lot to me to leave the club with a trophy. The guys gave it their all today,”celebrated Glasner, whose future remains uncertain. “Based on the 15 minutes after halftime, when we played very well, it was well-deserved. Then we defended everything away. It was the 60th game of the season. I don’t know how many days we spent together, what the players and staff invested. Today is payday.”
New Calls for a Statue
Glasner thus goes down in history as the club’s most successful coach to date. As a farewell, the fans are once again calling for a statue to be erected in London in his honor. “I don’t want a monument—pigeons just shit on those,” Glasner quoted Toni Polster as saying a few weeks ago. One thing is certain: at Crystal Palace, the 51-year-old has practically made himself immortal...
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