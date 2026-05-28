Unforgettable! Glasner’s “front flip” after the victory

“Today is payday”

“Of course I was nervous, knowing it was the last game. It meant a lot to me to leave the club with a trophy. The guys gave it their all today,”celebrated Glasner, whose future remains uncertain. “Based on the 15 minutes after halftime, when we played very well, it was well-deserved. Then we defended everything away. It was the 60th game of the season. I don’t know how many days we spent together, what the players and staff invested. Today is payday.”