LIVE: Glasner’s Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano

According to Glasner, Leipzig was always the goal. “But now it’s no longer just about playing in a final. When you’re in the final, of course you want to win it.” If they succeed against the Madrid-based club, Palace will also be able to compete in the European Cup—the Europa League—next season. In the Premier League, they finished 15th in the final standings. In terms of points, the international spots were further away than the relegation zone.