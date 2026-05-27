Conference League
LIVE: Glasner’s Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano
Conference League Final: England’s Crystal Palace faces Spanish club Rayo Vallecano. We’re covering it live (see below). The score is currently 0-0!
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As he bids farewell to the Eagles’ nest, Oliver Glasner is looking to secure another entry in Crystal Palace’s history books. After celebrating the FA Cup victory with the “Eagles” a year ago, the Austrian is aiming to lift another trophy today in Leipzig against Rayo Vallecano. For both teams, this is a chance to win the first international title in their club history.
For Glasner, the “farewell” is set to be a triumphant finale. His departure from the South London club has been a done deal since January; prior to that, his stints at Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg also ended after two seasons each. He won the Europa League with Frankfurt in 2022. In Leipzig, Glasner could tie Ernst Happel’s record for European Cup titles. The Viennese coach, who passed away in 1992, won the European Cup with Feyenoord in 1970 and with HSV in 1983.
“When you’re in the final, of course you want to win it!”
“When you watch a movie or read a book, you always hope for a happy ending. To end this journey of more than two years with another title—the first European title in Crystal Palace’s history—that would be incredible,” the 51-year-old said in a UEFA interview ahead of the final. For Palace, it is the 60th match of a season that began with victory in the Community Shield (English Super Cup) against Liverpool on August 10.
According to Glasner, Leipzig was always the goal. “But now it’s no longer just about playing in a final. When you’re in the final, of course you want to win it.” If they succeed against the Madrid-based club, Palace will also be able to compete in the European Cup—the Europa League—next season. In the Premier League, they finished 15th in the final standings. In terms of points, the international spots were further away than the relegation zone.
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