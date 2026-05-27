Pig faces legal trouble if elected ORF chief

Adhering to the law

Because Lederer and Co. intend to adhere to the European Media Freedom Act (EMFG) during the appointment process, at least the path leading up to the decision on June 11 is clearly laid out. On Monday, a selection committee composed of members from all the controversial party-affiliated circles will review the applications. On June 8, there will be a public hearing with the most promising candidates, before the foundation board members must make their statements—and cast their votes—on June 11.