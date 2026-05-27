Even before the application
Pig faces legal trouble if elected ORF chief
Curiosities from Küniglberg: Even before Clemens Pig has submitted his application to become the new ORF Director General, he faces the threat of legal trouble should the worst come to pass. According to information from “Krone,” there have been two dozen candidates so far—including the brother of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
According to Heinz Lederer, chairman of the ORF Foundation Board, roughly two dozen people have applied for the position of Director General. According to “Krone” reports, the two most promising candidates—Clemens Pig, the favorite and managing director of the Austria Press Agency (APA), and media executive Markus Breitenecker—are not yet among the current applicants, even though the deadline ends today at 11:59 p.m.
Both are expected to submit their applications on Tuesday evening along with the required, approximately 60-page package of documents. It remains to be seen for now what will happen with the current interim director, Ingrid Thurnher, after the new director takes office on January 1. After all, a rumored right to return to the post of radio chief would likely thwart other political plans of the committees.
Adhering to the law
Because Lederer and Co. intend to adhere to the European Media Freedom Act (EMFG) during the appointment process, at least the path leading up to the decision on June 11 is clearly laid out. On Monday, a selection committee composed of members from all the controversial party-affiliated circles will review the applications. On June 8, there will be a public hearing with the most promising candidates, before the foundation board members must make their statements—and cast their votes—on June 11.
Numerous concerns regarding a potential new general
The ÖVP’s preferred candidate, Pig, remains the favorite until then—despite several legal concerns raised in advance regarding his potential appointment. Critics are threatening to take action against the appointment, citing political patronage, discrimination, and a lack of equality. Additional grounds related to EU legal requirements are also likely to be raised.
“It is up to each individual to take legal action. I view this positively and with composure,” explains Lederer. Explosive: International media executives are reportedly among the current candidates. According to information from “Krone,” one of them is said to be Hans-Holger Albrecht—the brother of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen...
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