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ÖFB Coach in High Demand

Milan Rumors! Team Manager Rangnick Responds

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27.05.2026 13:13
ÖFB head coach Ralf Rangnick has responded to the emerging rumors about Milan.
ÖFB head coach Ralf Rangnick has responded to the emerging rumors about Milan.(Bild: GEPA)
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After rumors surfaced on Wednesday that the historic Italian club AC Milan was interested in ÖFB head coach Ralf Rangnick, he has now commented on the matter. He is, of course, aware of the situation the Milanese find themselves in, the German said. However, the ÖFB remains his point of contact. 

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“My only point of contact regarding discussions and contractual matters is the ÖFB,” Rangnick clarifies when asked about the rumors surrounding Milan’s interest. He adds, however: “Everyone has noticed the extraordinary events surrounding AC Milan. But I still maintain that I do not comment on rumors.”

In talks as sporting director
The “Gazzetta dello Sport” reported in its Wednesday edition that the German met with AC Milan in Vienna on Tuesday. After missing out on the Champions League, the “Rossoneri” recently turned the club upside down, firing the entire executive team: In addition to head coach Massimiliano Allegri, general manager Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare, and technical director Geoffrey Moncada also fell victim to the sweeping changes.

That’s why Rangnick is now said to be a top candidate for the role of sporting director at the Italian club. The Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) is also currently working to extend the contract with the national team coach. Meanwhile, Rangnick and his team are already focused on Austria’s first World Cup appearance since 1998. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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