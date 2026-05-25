Tragedy in Indonesia
Suspension bridge collapses: 2 Austrians killed
An Austrian couple has died in an accident on the Indonesian island of Flores near a popular waterfall. Jürgen and Astrid P. fell to their deaths from a suspension bridge leading through the jungle to the Cunca Wulang Waterfall.
Photos show that several wooden planks of the bridge had broken. The couple’s tour guide told the website “Hey Bali News” that the bridge suddenly collapsed.
Bridge collapsed within seconds
“They were walking side by side and smiling at the camera,” the guide reportedly told reporters. “Suddenly, I heard a very loud noise of breaking wood, like a large branch falling.” Within seconds, the bridge collapsed—and the tourists fell about 20 meters to their deaths. It was initially unclear exactly where in Austria the victims were from.
This video shows the suspension bridge where the Austrian tourists met their deaths:
The bodies of the 55-year-old man and the 57-year-old woman were recovered from a river below the bridge on Sunday, the head of the local search and rescue agency, Fathur Rahman, announced early Monday morning (local time). Visitors must cross the approximately 50-meter-long suspension bridge during their roughly 30-minute hike to the waterfall.
The Cunca Wulang Waterfall cascades into a narrow canyon that resembles a miniature version of the Grand Canyon in the U.S. Tourists can jump off the rocks and swim in the turquoise waters of the gorge.
Repeated Fatal Tourist Accidents
Flores is part of the Lesser Sunda Islands and lies about 500 kilometers east of Bali. The island attracts visitors from all over the world due to its diving spots, volcanic landscapes, and proximity to Komodo National Park, home to the rare Komodo dragons.
Fatal accidents at remote natural attractions are not uncommon in Indonesia. Difficult terrain, sometimes outdated infrastructure, and long rescue routes complicate operations in many regions of the world’s largest archipelago. Just last December, four members of a six-person Spanish family lost their lives when their boat capsized off the coast of Flores. Last June, a Brazilian woman fell to her death on Mount Rinjani on the Indonesian island of Lombok.
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