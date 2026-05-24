Tears and kisses: The farewell is deeply moving

The Viennese player was hugged by every Real Madrid player and also by coach Alvaro Arbeloa as he was substituted. The 33-year-old made 132 competitive appearances for Real and won 11 titles with the “Royals” over five years—two each of the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the European Super Cup, the Spanish league title, and the Spanish Super Cup, as well as one Spanish Cup. It was announced on Friday that Alaba’s contract would not be renewed. The center back is therefore available on a free transfer.