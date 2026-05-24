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Alaba Says Goodbye

Tears and kisses: The farewell is deeply moving

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24.05.2026 07:46
His wife and children were there to say goodbye to “Daddy.” It was an emotional moment for many.
His wife and children were there to say goodbye to “Daddy.” It was an emotional moment for many.(Bild: instagram.com/realmadrid)
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His girlfriend was utterly overwhelmed with emotion, while the kids collected the obligatory kisses. Social media is currently filling up with highly emotional and, in some cases, tearful scenes from David Alaba’s farewell to Real Madrid.

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His girlfriend Shalimar was visibly struggling to hold back her tears. When David Alaba was bid farewell by Real Madrid on Saturday evening, she greeted him at the sideline—visibly moved. The first kisses after he was substituted went to his children, who were also waiting for their famous dad in Real Madrid jerseys. Then it was Shalimar’s turn.

“David Alaba, David Alaba,” chanted the packed Bernabéu Stadium. And Alaba himself? He remained surprisingly cool. He flashed his mischievous smile, applauded the fans, hugged his (now former) teammates, and performed the legendary folding chair celebration several times.

“Thank you for everything”
And then he grabbed the stadium microphone to express his thanks in Spanish. “I’m a little shy,” he teased: “But thank you for everything, for your love, your support over the last five years.”

Austria’s team captain had left the field at the Estadio Bernabeu in the 70th minute of the 4-2 home win over Athletic Bilbao to thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the crowd; some fans raised white folding chairs in the air, mimicking Alaba’s iconic celebration.

The Viennese player was hugged by every Real Madrid player and also by coach Alvaro Arbeloa as he was substituted. The 33-year-old made 132 competitive appearances for Real and won 11 titles with the “Royals” over five years—two each of the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the European Super Cup, the Spanish league title, and the Spanish Super Cup, as well as one Spanish Cup. It was announced on Friday that Alaba’s contract would not be renewed. The center back is therefore available on a free transfer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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