LIVE: Stuttgart starts boldly against Bayern

Bayern’s first Cup victory since 2020

For Bayern, it was their first Cup victory since 2020 and their 14th double. Kane scored the 1-0 with a header after being perfectly set up by Michael Olise, added another in the 80th minute following a skillful ball control in the penalty area, and capped off his performance with the penalty kick in stoppage time. The Englishman also hit the crossbar shortly before the 2-0 goal.