DFB Cup Final
LIVE: Stuttgart starts boldly against Bayern
FC Bayern has won the DFB Cup for the 21st time, thereby also claiming the double!
The champions defeated VfB Stuttgart 3-0 in Saturday’s final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium; Harry Kane was the match-winner with a flawless hat trick (55th, 80th, 92nd/penalty). Konrad Laimer played the full 90 minutes for the record-breaking cup winners and celebrated his third DFB Cup triumph. Prior to this, the Salzburg native had triumphed with RB Leipzig in 2022 and 2023.
Bayern’s first Cup victory since 2020
For Bayern, it was their first Cup victory since 2020 and their 14th double. Kane scored the 1-0 with a header after being perfectly set up by Michael Olise, added another in the 80th minute following a skillful ball control in the penalty area, and capped off his performance with the penalty kick in stoppage time. The Englishman also hit the crossbar shortly before the 2-0 goal.
It was a perfect final for the goal-scorer, who had previously lost all five finals as a professional—with Tottenham in the Champions League (2019) and the English League Cup (2015 and 2021), as well as with England in the last two European Championships. Stuttgart held their own for a long time and managed to keep Bayern’s offense in check until they conceded the goal.
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