LIVE: Who will take the sprint victory in Canada?

Near-collision between the Silver Arrows

The “Silver Arrows,” which arrived at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve with numerous upgrades, clashed on the track for the first time this season. Although Russell and Antonelli got off to a very good start—unlike in recent races—and pulled away from the competition without any problems, the teammates nearly collided on the 6th of 23 laps. Antonelli attempted an overtaking maneuver, but against Russell’s tough yet fair defense, the 19-year-old was forced to swerve onto the grass. Shortly thereafter, Antonelli went off the track again during another overtaking attempt—followed by angry radio messages.