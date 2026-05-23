20-Year-Old Falls to His Death on the Zugspitze

According to mountain rescue, the German citizen of Kazakh descent was 20 years old and had planned to climb the Zugspitze via the Stopselzieher route with his friend of the same age, a German of Ukrainian descent. The two young men set out from Ehrwald around 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Their plan: to watch the sunset during the ascent and the sunrise at the summit. According to police, the two were equipped “only with hiking boots, headlamps, and crampons.”