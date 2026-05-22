Finance Minister’s “Tax-Funded Lottery” Flops

And how was that supposed to work? Consumers download an app that allows them to scan and manage both printed and digital receipts. The measure was primarily aimed at the new digital invoices in the fight against “paperwork chaos.” The plan was to then draw a certain number of winners “at random” each month, who would be notified of their winning ticket via a push notification on their cell phone. In the monthly drawings, 100 winners would each receive 2,500 euros, plus 250,000 euros for two lucky winners in up to two special drawings. In total, four million euros were to be distributed throughout the year.