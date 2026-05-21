Commotion ahead of Rapid match
Ried Coach Senft Heads to Karlsruhe
Coach Maximilian Senft will leave Ried after the playoff matches against Rapid and join the German second-division club Karlsruhe. As the “Krone” reported on Wednesday, the coach informed the club several days ago that he was invoking an exit clause in his contract. Now his move to Germany is official.
The playoff matches against Rapid for a European Cup spot—at home on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and in Vienna on Whit Monday (5:00 p.m.—both covered by the sportkrone.at live ticker)—will serve as Ried coach Maximilian Senft’s farewell.
Karlsruhe confirms signing
As the “Krone” had already reported on Wednesday, the coach is exercising an exit clause in his contract and will join the German second-division club Karlsruher SC this summer. His new club has already announced the signing:
“In Maximilian Senft, we have signed a coach who is an excellent fit for Karlsruher SC in terms of his athletic approach, his character, and his work ethic. He embodies our overall soccer strategy because he combines modern training methods, clear development, and active soccer,” the second-division club stated in a release.
The announcement of his move comes at a rather inopportune time for Ried. After all, the two crucial matches against Rapid are coming up. “My decision to start a new chapter this summer was not an easy one,” Senft said in a club press release. However, he is leaving behind a team “that is well-equipped for the future.”
Ried stated that they would receive “a standard transfer fee” for Senft, who had a contract through June 2027. Senft will remain on the “Vikings’” bench for two more games—Friday’s home match against Rapid and Monday’s return leg in Vienna. “Now I want to work with the team to create one last sensation as the season wraps up and say goodbye by securing a spot in European competition,” Senft explained.
Ried’s “Springboard”
The now 36-year-old Viennese native experienced both relegation (2023) and promotion (2025) with SV Ried. In the regular season, the Upper Austrians narrowly missed qualifying for the championship group. In their press release, Ried emphasized that the club intends to support “this international career move by the coach.” “That is exactly what has distinguished SV Oberbank Ried for decades. We are an attractive stepping stone for both coaches and players in their further development,” said President Thomas Gahleitner.
Senft had already been linked with a move within the league to Sturm Graz back in the winter. The departure of the long-time coach does not catch club officials off guard. “We’ve done our homework in this regard and have several candidates on our watchlist,” said Gahleitner. The goal is to ensure consistency in the team’s sporting development. “Our sporting director, Wolfgang Fiala, will see to that; he’s the one who sets the course for this through squad planning,” said Gahleitner.
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