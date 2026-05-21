Ried Coach Senft Heads to Karlsruhe

Senft had already been linked with a move within the league to Sturm Graz back in the winter. The departure of the long-time coach does not catch club officials off guard. “We’ve done our homework in this regard and have several candidates on our watchlist,” said Gahleitner. The goal is to ensure consistency in the team’s sporting development. “Our sporting director, Wolfgang Fiala, will see to that; he’s the one who sets the course for this through squad planning,” said Gahleitner.