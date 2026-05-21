Two women shot dead within a few days

Killed wife with a rifle and called relatives

In Styria, however, the search is over. A 64-year-old man from Eastern Styria has been arrested. He is accused of shooting his 59-year-old wife with a rifle. The woman’s body was found on Wednesday in a remote house, an old farmhouse, in Gersdorf an der Feistritz in the district of Weiz. According to police spokesperson Fritz Grundnig, the man is said to have called a close relative and confessed to the crime over the phone.