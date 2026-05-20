Aston Villa celebrates, Lienhart’s title dream dashed

Lienhart and Co. in European Cup Final for the First Time

The 41-year-old has reached the pinnacle of his coaching career at the end of his second season as the successor to longtime coach Christian Streich. For many players, too, the final is the highlight, as Freiburg gets to compete in a European Cup final for the first time. “It’s a very, very significant sign of how the club has developed over the last few decades. Now we need to overcome the mental barrier of our title-less era and see the final as a small starting point,” said Matthias Ginter. Defensive teammate Lukas Kübler hopes that SC Freiburg will be underestimated. “I’ve heard they hardly know anyone on our team. Maybe we can show them who we are on the field.”