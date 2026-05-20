Auto Draft

Found by her parents
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Murder alert in Kottingbrunn (Lower Austria)! While a man in Styria is alleged to have shot his wife, the next case is now causing horror: According to initial reports, a 28-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment by her parents on May 14. An autopsy confirmed the terrible suspicion of a violent crime ...
A mysterious criminal case is currently keeping investigators in Lower Austria busy. According to the “Kurier,” the 28-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in Kottingbrunn in the district of Baden by her parents on May 14, after she had been unreachable for several days.
Cause of death initially unclear
Initially, a fall was assumed to be the cause of death. However, an autopsy ordered by the Wiener Neustadt District Attorney’s Office on Monday quickly provided clarity: The young woman was killed by a gunshot to the head. Since, according to “Krone” reports, the bullet was likely of a rather small caliber, the entry wound was not immediately visible.
No signs of forced entry in the apartment
The State Criminal Police Office’s murder investigation is in full swing. No signs of forced entry were found at the crime scene itself. Investigators therefore assume that the 28-year-old likely let the perpetrator into the apartment herself. As a result, the police are now focusing on the woman’s immediate circle. Further details are currently unclear, but one thing is certain: a robbery or sexual motive is not currently being considered.
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