Norwegian talent is coming
Another coup! Hirscher’s ski team strikes again
Marcel Hirscher’s ski brand strikes again! Following Henrik Kristoffersen’s departure, Van Deer-Red Bull Sports is once again bolstering its ranks with Norwegian talent. With Hans Grahl-Madsen, one of the most exciting talents in the ski circuit is joining the Salzburg-based team.
The 22-year-old Norwegian is leaving HEAD and will compete on Van Deer-Red Bull Sports equipment starting in the 2026/27 season.
This makes Grahl-Madsen a teammate of his compatriot Timon Haugan and strengthens the growing group of skiers associated with Marcel Hirscher’s brand.
Most recently, Paula Moltzan, Andrej Drukarov, and Tormis Laine had already signed with Van Deer.
Breakthrough last winter
The young Norwegian arrives in Salzburg after a strong season and is considered one of his country’s greatest technical talents.
In the 2025/26 season, Grahl-Madsen celebrated four victories in the European Cup—two in slalom and two in giant slalom. He also finished second in the overall European Cup standings.
The Norwegian also made a name for himself in the World Cup for the first time. In Val d’Isère, he achieved his best result to date with a sixth-place finish in the slalom.
Following Henrik Kristoffersen’s departure, Van Deer is thus strengthening its Norwegian contingent once again. Grahl-Madsen will represent his country’s colors on the team alongside Timon Haugan.
Early Success
Grahl-Madsen first garnered significant attention at the 2023 Junior World Championships in St. Anton. There, he won bronze with Norway in the team event. A year later, he followed that up at the Junior World Championships in Haute-Savoie: gold in the team event and bronze in the slalom.
These successes earned him his World Cup debut shortly thereafter. Although he did not advance to the second run in the giant slalom in Bansko in 2024, his rise to prominence had already begun.
In March 2025, he celebrated his first European Cup victory in Norefjell. At the end of the season, he was crowned Norwegian slalom champion alongside Timon Haugan.
Expectations for the 22-year-old are correspondingly high. With Hirscher’s equipment and the support of Red Bull, Grahl-Madsen is now set to take the next step and finally establish himself in the World Cup.
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