According to Gavazzeni, the snipers were wealthy individuals who could afford to pay up to 300,000 euros for a weekend on the hill in Sarajevo. There were no political or religious motives. “They were rich people who went there to have fun. We’re talking about people who love guns and perhaps also go on safaris to Africa. For such people, shooting is like a video game; it doesn’t matter to them whether they hit an animal, a woman, an elderly person, or a child. They only understand the language of money,” the author emphasized.