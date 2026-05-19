Major coaching shakeup! Guardiola is on the verge of resigning

The “Citizens” won the FA Cup again on Saturday. In the league, they currently trail Arsenal by five points but have played one fewer game. On Tuesday (8:30 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at ticker), they face sixth-place Bournemouth in the final match of the 37th round, where a win is a must. The final round takes place on Sunday, when they face Aston Villa. It could be star coach Guardiola’s very last game in Manchester.