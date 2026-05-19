Is Kompany coming?
Major coaching shakeup! Guardiola is on the verge of resigning
Major coaching shakeup in the English Premier League: Pep Guardiola is apparently on the verge of resigning as Manchester City’s head coach!
As initially reported by the British newspaper “Daily Mail,” the Spaniard will leave the English giants at the end of the season. According to the report, the Premier League club has begun informing its sponsors of his departure. It would mark the end of a successful era with the “Sky Blues.” Guardiola still has a contract in Manchester through 2027.
Kompany as successor?
There is already intense speculation about potential successors. The most promising candidates are said to be former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca, who previously served as Guardiola’s assistant coach, and Vincent Kompany of FC Bayern Munich.
Numerous successes
Guardiola moved from Bayern Munich to City in 2016. With Manchester, he won the league title six times, among other achievements. The highlight of Guardiola’s time with ManCity was the 2022/23 season, in which the club not only won the league title but also the FA Cup and, for the first time, the long-awaited Champions League.
The “Citizens” won the FA Cup again on Saturday. In the league, they currently trail Arsenal by five points but have played one fewer game. On Tuesday (8:30 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at ticker), they face sixth-place Bournemouth in the final match of the 37th round, where a win is a must. The final round takes place on Sunday, when they face Aston Villa. It could be star coach Guardiola’s very last game in Manchester.
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