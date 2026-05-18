Short tenure
Disastrous season: Salzburg parts ways with Beichler
One day after the final match, former serial champion Salzburg parted ways with coach Daniel Beichler. The Styrian had only taken over the position in mid-February from his equally unsuccessful predecessor, Thomas Letsch.
The 1-3 home loss to Hartberg on the final matchday was the last straw for the Bulls. Although Beichler had expressed confidence about his future after the match, he is now history. Salzburg released the 37-year-old.
Disastrous points average
This decision comes as no surprise. The once-successful team from the city of Mozart finished the season in an unsatisfactory third place and were eliminated by Altach in the ÖFB Cup semifinals.
On top of that, Beichler’s points average of just 1.15 points per game is disastrous. His tenure with the Bulls therefore ends after only 14 games.
Junuzovic Must Go Too
Assistant coaches Raphael Ikache and Zlatko Junuzovic must also leave; the former is returning to the academy.
“Not as expected”
Sports director Marcus Mann explained in a club statement: “Unfortunately, the weeks under Daniel Beichler as head coach did not go as we had expected. We know that he took over the team in a very difficult situation and tried hard to turn things around. In the end, neither the results nor the on-field performances were what we expect from our team, which is why we must now take this step. We want to start the new season with a completely new coaching staff, which is why we made this decision quickly yet after careful consideration and analysis. We thank Daniel Beichler and Zlatko Junuzovic for their dedication and wish them all the best for their future careers!”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.