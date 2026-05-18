Disastrous season: Salzburg parts ways with Beichler

“Not as expected”

Sports director Marcus Mann explained in a club statement: “Unfortunately, the weeks under Daniel Beichler as head coach did not go as we had expected. We know that he took over the team in a very difficult situation and tried hard to turn things around. In the end, neither the results nor the on-field performances were what we expect from our team, which is why we must now take this step. We want to start the new season with a completely new coaching staff, which is why we made this decision quickly yet after careful consideration and analysis. We thank Daniel Beichler and Zlatko Junuzovic for their dedication and wish them all the best for their future careers!”