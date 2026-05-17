Has he already agreed?
No denial! Sensation surrounding Neuer is getting closer
That would be a major bombshell: The return of superstar goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to the German national team is apparently getting closer and closer!
Julian Nagelsmann no longer ruled out a comeback for Manuel Neuer on the German national team for this summer’s World Cup. However, the national team coach avoided making a clear statement on ZDF’s “Sportstudio” five days before the announcement of the 26-man squad. He wanted to speak with all the players first, Nagelsmann said several times. “That hasn’t happened yet.”
TV station already reporting on commitment
Sky Sport had previously reported that Neuer would return to the DFB squad, provided nothing extraordinary happens in the coming days. Additionally, the 40-year-old is said not to have suffered a serious calf injury during FC Bayern’s 5-1 win against 1. FC Köln. According to the report, Neuer has reportedly committed to the World Cup in recent days.
Neuer: “Not on the table today”
Shortly before that, Neuer himself had also stopped ruling out a possible comeback with the national team ahead of the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. “For me, that’snoton thetable today,”said the Munich captain after the last Bundesliga match of the season.
On Friday, Neuer extended his contract with FC Bayern by one year until the summer of 2027. From the 2010 World Cup to the 2024 European Championship, he was the number one goalkeeper for Germany at every major tournament. He retired after the home tournament two years ago. Now a sensational return is on the horizon...
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