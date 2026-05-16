WAC Wins and Secures Final Playoff Spot

WSG improved after the break

Semlic reacted with substitutions, and his team came out of the locker room with renewed energy. Substitutes David Kubatta and Lawrence narrowly missed a free kick shortly after the restart, then Moritz Wels was denied by Gütlbauer. A goal would likely not have counted due to a possible offside position, however. The situation was precarious for WAC. If Altach had equalized, they would have taken the lead. However, a collaboration between two “super subs” ensured a more relaxed final phase from Wolfsberg’s perspective: Erik Kojzek was lurking in the box after a pass from Avdijaj, but Lawrence deflected the ball into his own net. The remaining minutes passed without incident.