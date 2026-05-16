“A Clear Own Goal”: Harsh Criticism of the Parcel Tax

“In the end, consumers will pay again”

Starting in late September, e-commerce companies with over 100 million euros in revenue will be charged two euros per shipment. The tax will apply even in the case of returns. “In the end, consumers will pay the tax again, and Austrian companies will be at a disadvantage,” says Will. This is because many small and medium-sized enterprises are also affected—those that sell goods via “Amazon Marketplace,” for example.