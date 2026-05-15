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From Ukraine

75,000 Illegally Imported Eggs Discovered in Vienna

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15.05.2026 16:15
The Vienna Market Authority took action.
The Vienna Market Authority took action.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Marktamt Wien, Bauernbund)
Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Porträt von Mark Perry
Von Nikolaus Frings und Mark Perry

A major success for the Vienna Market Authority: During inspections, 75,000 illegally imported eggs were seized. Austria’s farmers see the exposed “smuggled eggs” as a warning sign and are making demands. 

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Oh my—the Vienna Market Authority has seized more than 75,000 eggs from Ukraine—without stamps, without proof of origin, and without traceability. Amid the debate over imported eggs from abroad and misleading packaging, this is the latest controversy driving Austria’s farmers to the barricades.

The Vienna Market Authority took decisive action.
The Vienna Market Authority took decisive action.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Marktamt Wien, Bauernbund)

The goods discovered at the Vienna-Inzersdorf wholesale market did not meet European marketing standards—and would likely have ended up on Austrian plates unchecked. “Without consistent inspections, these illegal goods would have entered the market,” says Farmers’ Union President Georg Strasser. The inspection system worked—this time.

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Many people consciously pay attention to origin and regional quality. It is precisely this trust that is coming under increasing pressure!

Bauernbund-Präsident Georg Strasser

Bild: Eva Manhart

But the case exposes a gap that many consumers have long suspected: With fresh eggs, the origin is clearly labeled. But as soon as eggs are processed—into pasta, cakes, mayonnaise, ready-made meals, or in the food service industry—this information often vanishes without a trace. “Those who consciously pay attention to origin when eating an egg for breakfast often can no longer tell where the eggs in processed products really come from,” warns Strasser.

Farmers’ Association Sets Demands
Yet local farms have long set high standards: no caged housing, modern barns, and full traceability. Standards that imported goods often fail to meet—and which thus put pressure on Austrian farmers. This is all the more reason for the Farmers’ Union to go on the counteroffensive. They are calling for stricter controls at the national and EU levels, uniform standards for all imported goods, and mandatory origin labeling even for processed foods. “Transparency must not end at the packaging,” says Strasser.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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