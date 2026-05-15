75,000 Illegally Imported Eggs Discovered in Vienna

Farmers’ Association Sets Demands

Yet local farms have long set high standards: no caged housing, modern barns, and full traceability. Standards that imported goods often fail to meet—and which thus put pressure on Austrian farmers. This is all the more reason for the Farmers’ Union to go on the counteroffensive. They are calling for stricter controls at the national and EU levels, uniform standards for all imported goods, and mandatory origin labeling even for processed foods. “Transparency must not end at the packaging,” says Strasser.