Online witch hunt
Cat Brutally Killed: Region Now Under Fire
The case has caused shock throughout Austria and beyond: Now Andreas Brugger, mayor of Brixen im Thale in Tyrol (Kitzbühel district), is responding to the horrific killing of a cat by four men in his community. The entire town is affected by this. At the same time, he is speaking out against an online witch hunt targeting the region.
“We distance ourselves in the strongest possible terms from this act,” emphasizes Andreas Brugger in an interview with the “Krone.” As reported, four young men brutally killed a defenseless kitten with a bolt gun and by striking it with a snow shovel on a gravel lot in the tourist town, and even filmed the crime.
Two suspects from Brixen
It’s hard to believe how people can do something like this, says the mayor—himself a great cat lover—shaken to the core. “The town and the region are in a state of shock,” he describes. “There is absolutely no place for animal cruelty here.” Two of the suspects are from Brixen, and two others from other towns. All have since confessed to the crime to the police.
This is a very difficult time for a small town like Brixen, where there is a strong sense of community. There is absolutely no place for animal cruelty.
Andreas Brugger, Bürgermeister Brixen im Thale
“This is a very difficult time for a small town like Brixen, where there is a strong sense of community.” Everyone who has seen the video now has to process what they’ve witnessed.
Warning Against Taking Families Hostage and Witch Hunts
At the same time, Brugger warns against effectively holding the suspects’ families hostage, as is happening on social media: “They bear no responsibility.” He also considers comments and calls on social media to avoid the region in the future because of the brutal act to be concerning. “No place, no region is to blame,” Brugger emphasizes.
Municipality in constant communication with police
The municipality is in constant communication with the police. “We don’t want something like this in our town,” the mayor emphasizes.
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