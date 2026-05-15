Bitter financial survey: Austrians are despairing!

For 62 percent of those who were already low-income earners, their financial situation has tended to worsen over the past twelve months; for 34 percent, it has remained the same, and only four percent reported an improvement. Finances have also tightened for half of single-person households and 49 percent of those in the lowest socioeconomic class. In contrast, liquidity has improved the most for three-person households and high earners, as well as in the higher socioeconomic class. Here, an increase of 11 and 9 percent, respectively, is recorded.