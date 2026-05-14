Parents in Custody
“Why did a seven-year-old child nearly die?”
Neglected, emaciated, nearly dead! The case of a seven-year-old girl from the Tyrolean Oberland has left people stunned. This includes the “Krone” community. “How could things have gotten so bad that the child nearly died?” is the prevailing sentiment. As is well known, the parents are in pretrial detention. Investigators still have many questions to answer.
A small community of about 1,000 people in the Tyrolean Oberland is in a state of shock. No one can fathom what this “little soul” had to go through in the past weeks or perhaps even months.
In any case, news of the seven-year-old’s suffering and the parents’ arrest has spread like wildfire in recent days. The mayor told the “Krone”: “We are in a state of shock. This case has caught us completely off guard!”
In life-threatening condition at the hospital
On April 28, the girl was brought to the Innsbruck hospital by her parents. “Visibly neglected and in a life-threatening condition,” according to the police. Doctors fought to save the child’s life—one day later, the Tyrol State Criminal Police Office was informed and immediately launched an investigation.
However, the parents—the mother is believed to be around 40 years old, the father in his mid-30s—apparently went into hiding. “Since the two parents were consequently unreachable by the investigating authorities, the Innsbruck District Attorney’s Office ordered their arrest.”
First the mother turned herself in, then the father
After two weeks, the handcuffs finally clicked. First for the mother, who turned herself in to the police on Monday—and then for the father, who showed up at a police station on Tuesday.
The accused parents were admitted to the Innsbruck Correctional Facility by order of the public prosecutor’s office. On Wednesday afternoon, they were placed in pretrial detention. “Based on the current state of the investigation, there is suspicion that the parents grossly neglected their duty of care over an extended period and, in particular, failed to ensure their child received the necessary medical care in a timely manner,” the statement reads.
“How could this have gone unnoticed in the village?”
But how is it possible that the seven-year-old’s suffering went unnoticed for so long—almost until her death? Countless “Krone” users are asking themselves the same thing. “Especially in a village where practically everyone knows everyone else, something like this has to be noticed,” read numerous comments to that effect.
The father was quite present in village life, the mother less so, the mayor told “Krone.” As is often the case with such tragedies behind closed doors, the outward appearance likely remained—at least somewhat—intact. The accused apparently have another young son who has not yet reached kindergarten age. He has now been placed in foster care by order of the authorities.
The protective environment of school was missing
What adds to this tragic case—and may be one reason the situation wasn’t noticed sooner—is that the protective environment of a school was absent. According to the parents, the seven-year-old was being homeschooled, as Hansjörg Mayr, spokesperson for the Innsbruck Public Prosecutor’s Office, explained to the “Krone.” Only recently had the couple been asked to send their daughter back to regular classes, but they had ignored this request.
The seven-year-old remains at the hospital in Innsbruck. Her condition is stable, according to the hospital. She is also no longer in critical condition.
Nevertheless, many questions remain unanswered. How could it have come to this? Did really no one else know about the girl’s suffering? Where were her grandparents, friends, acquaintances, neighbors? These are questions investigators must clarify. In any case, the defendants remain in pretrial detention for now. A decision on whether to extend or lift the detention will be made in two weeks...
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read the original article here.
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