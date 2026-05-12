The curse is broken! Ronaldo’s first desert title

Right at the start of the second half, Ronaldo had a huge chance to make it 2-0. But his shot didn’t find the net—it landed in the stands instead. There were few other highlights until stoppage time. Then, in the 98th minute, came the drama from Al-Nassr’s perspective: While attempting to catch the ball, goalkeeper Krepski—who had been obstructed by teammate Inigo Martinez—let the ball slip through his hands and into the net.