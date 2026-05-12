Tax to Apply to Domestic Packages as Well

“An own goal even before the World Cup”

As reported, the parcel tax was originally intended only for shipments from third countries. “It is being sold as a measure against Temu and Shein, but in reality, it is primarily Austrian and European retailers who operate in compliance with the law who are footing the bill. The actual perpetrators of the distortion of competition will continue to circumvent the system,” the Trade Association criticized in a press release on Tuesday. Austria is scoring “an own goal even before the start of the World Cup.” Instead, the Trade Association called for, among other things, more controls in e-commerce and an expansion of platforms’ liability for the correct payment of VAT.