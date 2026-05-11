Burglar killed: Wolfgang W. acquitted

In her closing argument, Prosecutor Elisabeth Reich stated: “The defendant decided to fire a targeted shot. He was aware that he could die in the process.” She spoke of murder and repeatedly accused the defendant of making contradictory statements. Indeed: Right at the start of the trial, W. described the course of events in detail, but—much to the displeasure of the presiding judge—kept getting tangled up in inconsistencies. During his initial questioning, he spoke of a “knife attack,” but later revised this account. In court, he finally claimed that the victim had been holding “something black” and had intended to throw it at him. The prosecution countered: “There was no attack; the victim was fleeing and never held anything in his hand.”