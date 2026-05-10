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La Liga

Barcelona wins El Clásico and is champion!

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10.05.2026 04:45
Barcelona celebrates champion coach Hansi Flick.
Barcelona celebrates champion coach Hansi Flick.(Bild: AP)
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Von krone Sport

FC Barcelona has been crowned Spanish champion with a home win in El Clásico.

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The Catalans defeated their archrivals 2-0 at Camp Nou on Sunday, and with three rounds remaining and a 14-point lead over Real Madrid, they can no longer be displaced from the top of the table and celebrated successfully defending their title. Marcus Rashford (9th) and Ferran Torres (18th) sealed Barcelona’s 29th league title, their third in the past four years.

(Bild: AP/Joan Mateu Parra)

The match was decided early on. Rashford buried a free kick into the top corner of the net, and shortly afterward, Torres added another following a spectacular assist from Dani Olmo. Barca remained dominant even without injured star Lamine Yamal and failed to add another goal or two.

(Bild: EPA/SIU WU)

Real had little to nothing to offer in response and had goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to thank that the defeat wasn’t more lopsided.

(Bild: AFP/JOSEP LAGO)

Among others, the Madrid side was missing the injured Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde. The latter had sustained a head injury a few days earlier during a scuffle with Aurelien Tchouameni. The culprit was in action in the “Clasico”—unlike David Alaba, who sat on the bench. The Austrian national team captain thus remains trophy-less in what is likely his final season with the record champions (36 titles). The Viennese player’s contract expires this summer and will most likely not be renewed.

A few hours before kickoff, news broke of the death of Barcelona coach Hansi Flick’s father. The German was still on the sidelines for the match, however. Both the Catalans and Real Madrid offered their condolences via social media.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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