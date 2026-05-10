Barcelona wins El Clásico and is champion!

Among others, the Madrid side was missing the injured Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde. The latter had sustained a head injury a few days earlier during a scuffle with Aurelien Tchouameni. The culprit was in action in the “Clasico”—unlike David Alaba, who sat on the bench. The Austrian national team captain thus remains trophy-less in what is likely his final season with the record champions (36 titles). The Viennese player’s contract expires this summer and will most likely not be renewed.