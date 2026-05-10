Bundesliga Live Updates
LIVE: 3-1! Sturm on a scoring spree in Hartberg
Styrian derby on the penultimate matchday of the Austrian Bundesliga: TSV Hartberg hosts Sturm Graz, and we’re covering it live—see the live ticker below. Current score: 3-1 for Sturm.
Here is the live ticker:
Sturm Graz must find a way to victory again. Fabio Ingolitsch’s team has been unbeaten in eleven league games, but has also gone winless in its last five matches. A sixth draw could spell the end of hopes for a third consecutive championship. “Now we have to mobilize all our strength once more and give it our all,” explained Ingolitsch, who faces some uncertainty regarding his lineup. Midfield anchor Jon Gorenc Stankovic and forward Seedy Jatta are out with illness, while playmaker Otar Kiteishvili is dealing with muscle issues. Whether the trio, along with Belmin Beganovic and Arjan Malic—who returned to team training this week—will be fit for Sunday will be decided at the last minute.
Sturm has been unbeaten against Hartberg for twelve games and has yet to concede a goal to TSV this season, but is bracing for a tough challenge. “We know exactly what to expect on Sunday in Hartberg—we’ve been working on new solutions against their deep defensive block in training this week and will do everything we can to score goals,” said Ingolitsch.
The Styrian derby has always been a close affair so far this season. Sturm won twice 1-0 (thanks to a 95th-minute own goal and a penalty, respectively), and the other match ended in a scoreless draw. “We would have deserved at least one win and two draws. When the guys hear ‘Sturm Graz’ and think about the three matches against them this season, everyone’s blood pressure goes through the roof,” said Hartberg coach Manfred Schmid. Hartberg wants to give their fans a proper send-off in their final home game of the season. “We’ve always held our own in the matches against them this season, but now we want to secure our first three points against Sturm,” said forward Elias Havel.
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