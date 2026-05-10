LIVE: 3-1! Sturm on a scoring spree in Hartberg

The Styrian derby has always been a close affair so far this season. Sturm won twice 1-0 (thanks to a 95th-minute own goal and a penalty, respectively), and the other match ended in a scoreless draw. “We would have deserved at least one win and two draws. When the guys hear ‘Sturm Graz’ and think about the three matches against them this season, everyone’s blood pressure goes through the roof,” said Hartberg coach Manfred Schmid. Hartberg wants to give their fans a proper send-off in their final home game of the season. “We’ve always held our own in the matches against them this season, but now we want to secure our first three points against Sturm,” said forward Elias Havel.