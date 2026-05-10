ÖVP vs. SPÖ
Political row over ban on sex offenders at swimming pools
Who is responsible for safety at our swimming pools? A call to ban sex offenders from outdoor pools is causing political discord. While the ÖVP is pushing for action, the SPÖ points to the jurisdiction of the Ministry of the Interior, which is led by the People’s Party.
Who is responsible for the announced ban on sex offenders at outdoor pools? The ÖVP and SPÖ disagree on this. Last year, the SPÖ-led Ministry for Women presented the “National Action Plan to Combat Violence Against Women and Girls,” which includes a provision to keep convicted sex offenders out of public swimming pools through a ban on entry.
Practical questions remain
Upper Austrian ÖVP Club Chairwoman Margit Angerlehner and the Provincial Chairwoman of the Upper Austrian ÖVP Women’s Group, Cornelia Pöttinger, are frustrated: “The pools open in May, and this important measure still hasn’t been implemented.” Above all, practical questions remain open: Who enforces such a ban? What responsibility do operators bear? And how long should a ban on entry apply? “If you say A, you have to say B,” the two ÖVP women from Upper Austria told the SPÖ.
But the office of the SPÖ’s Women’s Ministry counters in response to a “Krone” inquiry: The Ministry of the Interior is responsible—and that is led by the ÖVP. And the latter has not yet presented any concrete proposal. They stand ready to “review it immediately” as soon as it is available.
“Solidarity across the entire federal government”
The action plan is a “broad show of solidarity by the entire federal government,” officials emphasize. While outdoor pools are already opening, the planned measure remains stuck in political wrangling for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.