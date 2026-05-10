Political row over ban on sex offenders at swimming pools

Practical questions remain

Upper Austrian ÖVP Club Chairwoman Margit Angerlehner and the Provincial Chairwoman of the Upper Austrian ÖVP Women’s Group, Cornelia Pöttinger, are frustrated: “The pools open in May, and this important measure still hasn’t been implemented.” Above all, practical questions remain open: Who enforces such a ban? What responsibility do operators bear? And how long should a ban on entry apply? “If you say A, you have to say B,” the two ÖVP women from Upper Austria told the SPÖ.