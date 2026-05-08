Impressive! Potapova gives Muchova no chance

Top 30 looms after valuable win

The quality of this victory is underscored by the fact that, prior to this, Muchova had suffered only five losses this year—all against players ranked in the top five. She lost twice to U.S. ace Coco Gauff, and once each to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, and Polish player Iga Swiatek. The 29-year-old, who started with a bye in Rome, had suffered her last opening-round loss in Montreal at the end of July last year. In any case, Potapova is virtually already in the top 30. A victory against Samsonova alone wouldn’t take her much further up the rankings.