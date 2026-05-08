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Masters Tournament in Rome

Impressive! Potapova gives Muchova no chance

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08.05.2026 05:26
Anastasia Potapova
Anastasia Potapova(Bild: EPA/SERGIO PEREZ)
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Von krone Sport

Anastasia Potapova continued her current run in the second round in Rome on Friday. The 25-year-old Austrian defeated world No. 11 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-2, taking another important step toward securing a seed at the French Open. 

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Potapova, who came through qualifying, will now face 20th-seeded Russian Lyudmila Samsonova. The Vienna-based player leads the head-to-head series 2-1.

Potapova is brimming with confidence following her run to the final in Linz and her first semifinal appearance at a WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid. She demonstrated this against Muchova as well. She ignored her 1-4 record in head-to-head matches against the Czech player in the first set, just as she disregarded the difference in their rankings. The world No. 38 did concede a break after the first one to make it 4-2, but she broke back to lead 5-3 and served out the set after 55 minutes.

Here are the match stats:

She started the second set in the same vein, breaking her opponent’s serve again in the opening game. A lengthy rain delay followed. Afterward, Potapova picked up seamlessly where she left off before the interruption, breaking her opponent once more and taking a 4-0 lead. Muchova fended off further break points, but Potapova served out the set confidently.

(Bild: Kronen Zeitung)

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Top 30 looms after valuable win
The quality of this victory is underscored by the fact that, prior to this, Muchova had suffered only five losses this year—all against players ranked in the top five. She lost twice to U.S. ace Coco Gauff, and once each to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, and Polish player Iga Swiatek. The 29-year-old, who started with a bye in Rome, had suffered her last opening-round loss in Montreal at the end of July last year. In any case, Potapova is virtually already in the top 30. A victory against Samsonova alone wouldn’t take her much further up the rankings.

(Bild: AFP/JAVIER SORIANO)

While that match is likely to take place on Sunday, Styrian Sebastian Ofner will face world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the men’s tournament on Saturday. The match between the local hero and the world No. 1 against Austria’s No. 1 has been scheduled on Center Court as the first match of the night session (not before 7:00 p.m.).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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