The “Concealed” Pension of the ORF’s Top Earner

Content not in the ORF personnel file

The expert reports in the Strobl case date from 2023 and are rife with serious allegations: For instance, on December 31, 2021—that is, in the final hours of his tenure—Wrabetz is said to have first mentioned the ORF’s pension commitments to Pius Strobl to his successor, Weißmann. The report states verbatim that outgoing General Wrabetz made the written agreements available to the ORF “only a week after his departure.” The first agreement dates back to 2010. According to the report, the pension entitlements would total more than one million euros, to be paid out in monthly pension installments.