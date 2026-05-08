The State Broadcasting System in Flux
The “Concealed” Pension of the ORF’s Top Earner
The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office is now investigating preliminary suspicions against former ORF Director General Alexander Wrabetz and top earner Pius Strobl. The basis for this is a complaint filed by Roland Weißmann and an expert opinion. The “Krone” also has details on the salary developments.
The ORF scandal continues to make waves. As the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to the “Krone,” it is now investigating preliminary suspicions against two additional figures at the public broadcaster. The office is examining whether the complaint provides sufficient concrete grounds to suspect a criminal offense by former Director General Alexander Wrabetz and ORF manager Pius Strobl.
Attorney Norbert Wess, who represents Roland Weißmann—who made inappropriate remarks to an ORF employee via chat—set the ball rolling with the complaint against the woman and her attorney. The 34-page document also addresses a dispute between Weißmann and Strobl regarding the pension commitments signed by Wrabetz for the 69-year-old, which Weißmann declared null and void following a legal review.
Content not in the ORF personnel file
The expert reports in the Strobl case date from 2023 and are rife with serious allegations: For instance, on December 31, 2021—that is, in the final hours of his tenure—Wrabetz is said to have first mentioned the ORF’s pension commitments to Pius Strobl to his successor, Weißmann. The report states verbatim that outgoing General Wrabetz made the written agreements available to the ORF “only a week after his departure.” The first agreement dates back to 2010. According to the report, the pension entitlements would total more than one million euros, to be paid out in monthly pension installments.
Explosive: The contents of the agreements are said not to have been included in Strobl’s ORF personnel file, but rather to have been “concealed” internally. Because, according to the expert opinion, Wrabetz did not act in the ORF’s interest when concluding the pension commitments but pursued other interests, there is a suspicion of breach of trust, to which Strobl is alleged to have contributed. Both parties strictly reject these allegations. The presumption of innocence applies.
How Strobl Became the “Salary King”
- Starting in2008, Pius Strobl, whohadserved on the foundation board until 2006,wasemployed by the ORF. Annual salary: 220,000 euros plus bonuses of up to 10,000 euros.
- In 2011, helefthis position as head of communications by mutual agreement; and received a value-guaranteed pension commitment of 480,000 euros plus a consulting contract (250,000 euros net/year).
- Three further agreements were reached in 2012: Although the consulting contract was reduced, a waiver of termination rights was granted through the end of 2016. The pension commitment was adjusted to at least 5,000 euros, paid 14 times a year.
- In 2014, Strobl was re-hired by ORF. The salary: 231,000 euros plus 37,000 euros in bonuses.
- Salary in the new2018 contract: 289,996 euros plus up to a 15 percent bonus.
- Special bonus in 2020: 65,000 euros.
- 2021: Fixed-term employment contract until the end of 2026. Strobl’s annual salary increased to 350,000 euros, plus up to 15 percent in bonuses.
- According to the latest transparency report, the ORF manager earned around 469,000 euros in 2025 .
During the 2023 review, the lawyers presented Weißmann with three options.
- Option 1: File a complaint against Wrabetz and Strobl based on the suspicion of embezzlement—which, however, would have been accompanied by significant negative media coverage and reputational damage for the ORF.
- Option 2: Settle with Strobl.
- Option 3: Wait until Strobl retires at the end of 2026 and pursue claims in court.
The statute of limitations must also be examined
After a settlement failed, the matter was set to proceed to the third option—a legal dispute.
Now, due to the initial investigation of suspicion, the criminal law aspect has suddenly come back into play. In this context, the statute of limitations must also be examined. Wrabetz emphasizes that he is “not aware of any such proceedings” and that he—like Strobl—cannot comment on the matter.
Embezzlement resulting in damages exceeding 300,000 euros is subject to a ten-year statute of limitations. However, according to the complaint, there was another “highly detrimental special agreement” for the ORF in 2021 regarding the exclusion of the statute of limitations on Strobl’s vacation entitlement—which, according to legal experts, could be classified as a “continuing offense.”
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