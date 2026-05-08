Drought: Alarming images from Vienna’s Lobau

Action demanded from the city

The WWF is calling on the City of Vienna to take action: “The current drought is dramatically exacerbating an already critical situation.” Measures are long overdue. The WWF called for the targeted supply of water from the Upper Lobau to quickly provide water to particularly affected areas and thus stabilize them in the short term. “At the same time, structural improvements are needed: a strong connection to the Danube in the upper reaches, the restoration of near-natural flow dynamics, and measures to raise the water level, such as the targeted addition of gravel to the Danube riverbed,” according to the WWF.