Styrian woman dies after surgery: Investigation against doctor

However, the bereaved son had to find out for himself that an investigation was underway against his mother’s doctor: “The funeral home told me that we had to postpone the funeral because my mom’s body hadn’t been released. When I called the hospital, they said she was undergoing an autopsy and that I would have to contact the ‘authority’ for further information,” the bewildered son explains. Through the Medical University of Graz, he was referred to the Leoben District Attorney’s Office.