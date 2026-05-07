The Final Is Set! Freiburg to Face Aston Villa

Freiburg started the match trailing 0-1, but Mario Dorgeles, Braga’s goal scorer in the first leg of the semifinals, was shown a red card in the seventh minute for denying a goal. After that, the Germans were clearly dominant, with Lukas Kübler (19th) and Johan Manzambi (41st) making it 2-0. Shortly before halftime, Lienhart saved his team from conceding a goal with a spectacular save on a shot by Rodrigo Zalazar.