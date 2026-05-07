Europa League
The Final Is Set! Freiburg to Face Aston Villa
The finalists of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League have been decided. SC Freiburg has reached a European final for the first time in club history following a 3-1 victory (first leg: 1-2) over Braga. There they will face Aston Villa, who eliminated their league rivals Nottingham Forest 4-0 (first leg 0-1).
Freiburg started the match trailing 0-1, but Mario Dorgeles, Braga’s goal scorer in the first leg of the semifinals, was shown a red card in the seventh minute for denying a goal. After that, the Germans were clearly dominant, with Lukas Kübler (19th) and Johan Manzambi (41st) making it 2-0. Shortly before halftime, Lienhart saved his team from conceding a goal with a spectacular save on a shot by Rodrigo Zalazar.
Freiburg remain dominant
Freiburg’s dominance continued after the break. The hosts missed several good chances—Vincenzo Grifo hit the post in the 47th minute, for example—before Kübler made it 3-0 (72nd minute). Braga’s goal by Pau Victor (79th) had no impact on the outcome. While Lienhart played the full match, Florian Grillitsch was absent for Braga due to a muscle injury.
Aston Villa cruised to victory
in front of Prince William. In the final, the Breisgau side will face Aston Villa. The Birmingham club won the all-English clash against Nottingham Forest 4-0 in front of celebrity fan Prince William, with goals from Ollie Watkins (36'), Emiliano Buendia (58'/penalty), and John McGinn (77', 80'), advancing with an aggregate score of 4-1.
Thursday’s Europa League – Semifinal Second Legs:
SC Freiburg (with Lienhart) – SC Braga (without Grillitsch/injured) 3-1 (2-0). Goals: Kübler (19th, 72nd), Manzambi (41st) and Pau Victor (79th). Red card: Dorgeles (7th/Braga). First leg 1-2, Freiburg advances to the final with an aggregate score of 3-2
Aston Villa – Nottingham Forest 4–0 (1–0). Goals: Watkins (36'), Buendia (58'/penalty), McGinn (77', 80'). First leg 0–1, Aston Villa advances to the final with an aggregate score of 4–1
Final on May 20 in Istanbul
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