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Conference League

Glasner leads Crystal Palace to the final

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07.05.2026 05:44
Oliver Glasner
Oliver Glasner(Bild: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN)
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Oliver Glasner has led Crystal Palace to the Conference League final. Thanks to a 2-1 victory in front of their home crowd against Shakhtar Donetsk, the successful Austrian coach secured a spot in the final on May 27 in Leipzig against Rayo Vallecano. 

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Crystal Palace prevailed over Shakhtar Donetsk with an aggregate score of 5-2. After Glasner’s team took the lead on an own goal by Pedro Henrique (25th minute), Eguinaldo gave the Ukrainians hope once again with a spectacular curling shot into the top corner (34th minute).

But Ismail Sarr poked the ball into the net off the inside post in the 52nd minute to make it 2-1, sealing the deal and allowing Crystal Palace to dream of the club’s first European title in its history—and Glasner of his second international trophy—in their very first international appearance. The Upper Austrian had already triumphed in the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022.

(Bild: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN)

Following in Happel’s footsteps
Glasner can now tie Ernst Happel in the final. The Viennese coach, who passed away in 1992, won two European Cup titles (the 1970 European Cup with Feyenoord, the 1983 European Cup with HSV); Glasner currently has the 2022 Europa League victory with Eintracht Frankfurt to his credit. In addition, Guttmann, a native of Hungary who became a naturalized German citizen in 1956, triumphed in the European Cup with Benfica in 1961 and 1962.

(Bild: Kronen Zeitung)

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Rayo Vallecano awaits in the final. The Spaniards also won the return leg against Racing Strasbourg 1-0 thanks to a goal by Alemao (42'), after having won the first leg; Julio Enciso missed a penalty for the French side in the 94th minute. Due to Rayo’s victory and the current UEFA annual rankings, the fifth-place team in this Spanish league season will also compete in the Champions League next season.

Semifinal second legs:

Crystal Palace (Manager Glasner) – Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 (1-1)
Goals: Pedro Henrique (25th/own goal), Sarr (52nd) and Eguinaldo (34th). First leg 3-1; Crystal Palace advances to the final with an aggregate score of 5-2

Racing Strasbourg – Rayo Vallecano 0–1 (0–1)
Goal: Alemao (42.)
First leg 0:1, Rayo advances to the final with an aggregate score of 2:0

Final on May 27 in Leipzig

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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