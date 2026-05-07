Landing on a mountain
Malfunction During Army Helicopter Flight
An as-yet-unresolved technical issue forced Austrian Army pilots to make an unscheduled stop in the Totes Gebirge mountains in Upper Austria on Wednesday. The helicopter had to be “temporarily parked” on the mountain under close guard overnight. Today, efforts are underway to determine the cause.
The three-member crew of the “Agusta Bell 212” did not want to take any risks during their flight over the Totes Gebirge in Upper Austria on Wednesday afternoon. When a warning light suddenly came on at 1:28 p.m., indicating a technical problem to the two Austrian Armed Forces pilots and the technician on board, they immediately began searching for a suitable landing site.
Landing at 1,500 meters above sea level
The maneuver went as planned, and the helicopter was able to touch down safely in the Schönberg area at an altitude of approximately 1,500 meters above sea level. “There was no danger to the crew; safety landings like this happen frequently,” confirmed Colonel Michael Bauer, spokesperson for the Austrian Armed Forces, in response to a query from “Krone.”
Safety landings like this happen all the time. Our pilots are trained for this as well.
Bundesheer-Sprecher Oberst Michael Bauer
Bild: Harald MINICH
Guard detail sent up
The helicopter had to remain in the mountains overnight. The exact nature of the problem and the measures to be taken are to be clarified today, Thursday. “In any case, we sent a security team up, who also set up a tent for the night,” said Bauer.
The Austrian Armed Forces currently has 22 “Agusta Bell 212” helicopters, all of which are stationed in Hörsching. They were produced starting in the 1960s, entered service in Austria in the 1980s, but were then completely overhauled a few years ago.
According to Bauer, the pilots acted absolutely correctly: “In the air, safety is always the top priority. The pilot makes the decision, but in case of doubt, the flight must not continue.”
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