Fortune favors the brave! Tagger gets a second chance

Good things often come unexpectedly—and in this case, that was true for Lilli Tagger as well. Shortly before the qualifying spots were allocated, two players—Madrid champion Marta Kostyuk and Britain’s Emma Raducanu—withdrew, freeing up two spots for the main draw at the Masters in Rome. And the 18-year-old, who had been eliminated in the second qualifying round that morning, hit the jackpot when the “lucky loser” spots were awarded. This means Tagger is now in the main draw after all, where she will face Greek player Maria Sakkari in her opening match on Wednesday. For the world No. 90, this will be her third Masters appearance in her still-young career, following those in Miami and Indian Wells. At the latter, by the way, she lost to Sakkari in the second round...