Rome Tennis Masters
Fortune favors the brave! Tagger gets a second chance
In addition to Sebastian Ofner in the men’s draw, a total of three local women’s tennis players are competing in the main draw at the Masters in Rome. Lilli Tagger was particularly lucky—the 18-year-old from East Tyrol failed to qualify on Tuesday but received an unexpected second chance.
The “Krone” reports from Rome
Good things often come unexpectedly—and in this case, that was true for Lilli Tagger as well. Shortly before the qualifying spots were allocated, two players—Madrid champion Marta Kostyuk and Britain’s Emma Raducanu—withdrew, freeing up two spots for the main draw at the Masters in Rome. And the 18-year-old, who had been eliminated in the second qualifying round that morning, hit the jackpot when the “lucky loser” spots were awarded. This means Tagger is now in the main draw after all, where she will face Greek player Maria Sakkari in her opening match on Wednesday. For the world No. 90, this will be her third Masters appearance in her still-young career, following those in Miami and Indian Wells. At the latter, by the way, she lost to Sakkari in the second round...
Anastasia Potapova and Sinja Kraus made it through the qualifiers. The Russian, who became a naturalized Austrian citizen in December and recently reached the semifinals at the Madrid Masters, will face Hungary’s Dalma Galfi in her opening match—the very player against whom Julia Grabher lost in the final qualifying round. Kraus will take on local favorite Elisabetta Cocciaretto on Wednesday.
Ofner set for clash with Sinner
In the men’s draw, Sebastian Ofner is Austria’s sole representative. The Styrian begins on Thursday against American Alex Michelsen. If he advances, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner awaits in the second round—the Italian has won all five of his most recent Masters tournaments, though the Rome title is still missing from his collection.
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