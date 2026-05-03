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Workers from Brazil

Human Trafficking at a Tyrolean Hotel: The End of “Samba”

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03.05.2026 08:45
The financial police uncovered illegal employment and suspected human trafficking at a Tyrolean ...
The financial police uncovered illegal employment and suspected human trafficking at a Tyrolean hotel.(Bild: APA/HERBERT-PFARRHOFER, Nomad_Soul - stock.adobe.com)
Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Von Hubert Rauth

A massive case of suspected illegal employment, extending to allegations of human trafficking, was uncovered through a coordinated operation by the financial police and the Tyrolean law enforcement authorities. The investigation was triggered by an anonymous tip regarding the unauthorized employment of several Brazilian nationals at a hotel in the Landeck district.

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The allegations are serious—after the tip, the hotelier found himself in serious trouble before receiving a visit from the Financial Police’s Anti-Fraud Division and the police. And it was a major operation—a comprehensive employment inspection was carried out.

Hidden in the washroom and restroom
This caused quite a stir at the hotel itself. Right at the start of the inspection, two people reportedly tried to evade the officials by hiding in a restroom and a washroom. “In total, the officials found eight workers who were not registered with social security,” according to investigators.

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All eight individuals were arrested for illegal residence in the federal territory.

Die Ermittler

Since all of the individuals were Brazilian nationals, an intensive investigation was immediately initiated with the involvement of the PUMA unit—the immigration and border police unit of the Tyrol State Police Directorate. “A review of the travel documents and the mandatory work permits required under the Foreign Workers Act revealed that these documents were entirely missing. Consequently, the eight individuals were arrested for illegal residence in the federal territory,” the investigators added.

During the inspection, only one employee was found to be properly registered with social security. “In total, the hotel operator had actually registered only four employees for his business,” the statement said.

Workers Recruited and Exploited
The hotelier found himself in an increasingly difficult position to explain himself—the noose was tightening. Given the overall circumstances, the State Criminal Police Office’s Human Trafficking Investigation Unit was ultimately called in. “There was an urgent initial suspicion that the workers might have been specifically exploited in the course of their illegal employment.”

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During questioning, however, they broke their silence and admitted that they had been specifically recruited in Brazil to work in Tyrol.

Die Ermittler

The Brazilians had initially claimed that they were staying at the hotel solely as vacationers. “During extensive interrogations, however, they broke their silence and admitted that they had been specifically recruited in Brazil to work in Tyrol and had been illegally employed by the hotel operator,” the investigators explained.

This has not only reinforced the suspicion of commercial illegal employment but also the serious suspicion that the Brazilians have become victims of human trafficking for the purpose of labor exploitation.

More to follow shortly!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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