Woman Stabbed
Violent crime in Vienna! Attack on mother and children
Brutal act of violence in Vienna’s Donaustadt district! Shortly after midnight on Saturday, a man allegedly attempted to kill his wife with a knife—he is said to have stabbed her 13 times. While trying to help the 44-year-old woman, their two children were also injured.
According to current police information, the 46-year-old father is said to have attacked his 44-year-old wife with a knife for reasons that remain unclear, inflicting life-threatening stab wounds.
Children Also Injured During Attack
At the time of the incident, the couple’s two children were also in the apartment. The 26-year-old daughter and the 23-year-old son tried to stop the attack on their mother. Both were injured in the process—the daughter suffered a cut on her left hand, and the son sustained a stab wound to his left leg.
We offer help:
The Vienna Police is the point of contact for people who witness violence or are victims of violence themselves. The police emergency hotline can be reached at any time by dialing 133. The Crime Prevention Unit of the Vienna State Criminal Police Office also offers personal counseling via the hotline at 0800 216346.
Additional contacts:
- WEISSER RING: 050 50 16
- Women’s Helpline: 0800 222 555
- Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Victim Emergency Hotline: 0800 112 112
- Emergency Hotline of the Association of Vienna Women’s Shelters: 05 77 22
However, the two managed to overpower the father and hold him until the police, who had already been notified, arrived. The 46-year-old was taken into custody. The suspected weapon, a pocket knife with a blade approximately 10 cm long, was seized.
Woman No Longer in Life-Threatening Condition
Officers from the Donaustadt City Police Command administered first aid to the injured at the scene. The Vienna Emergency Medical Service subsequently provided emergency medical care to the victims and transported them to a hospital. The 44-year-old woman is now out of danger.
A restraining order and a preliminary weapons ban were issued against the suspect. On the orders of the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, he was transferred to a correctional facility. The man has not yet provided any details regarding the course of events or his motive. The Vienna State Criminal Police Office has taken over the investigation.
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