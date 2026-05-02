A grim diagnosis
Incurable! Drama surrounding Feldkirch’s hockey legend
Drama surrounding former Feldkirch ice hockey legend Ralph Krueger: The 66-year-old German-Canadian with Swiss citizenship has been diagnosed with incurable Parkinson’s disease! He received the diagnosis in the fall of 2024, said Krueger, who is best known for his successes as head coach of the Swiss national ice hockey team …
“The disease is incurable. That’s one reason why I’ve withdrawn even further from the public eye,” explained Krueger, who triumphed in the European Hockey League as coach of VEU Feldkirch in 1998, in an interview with CH Media.
“I’m speaking about this for the first time on this occasion. It’s a big step for me.” Precise predictions about the course of the disease are not possible, but the symptoms can be alleviated, for example through exercise. Little by little, he said, “thanks to excellent care and my family, I’ve learned to accept that this disease is now a part of me.” However, he can control how he reacts to it.
Krueger was chairman of the supervisory board of AustriaV
Krueger, who also served as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres in the NHL and as chairman of the supervisory board of Wiener Austria (November 2023 to January 2026) and FC Southampton (2014 to 2019) in soccer, has remained closely connected to the sport. He has tickets for all of the Swiss national team’s games at the upcoming home World Cup in Zurich. Nothing has shaped him as much as his time as national team coach, he noted.
The ÖFB men’s national team has also relied on his expertise—among other things, he held a motivational workshop with the ÖFB players during the 2024 European Championship in Berlin. The multiple championship-winning coach of VEU Feldkirch also paid a visit to Ralf Rangnick’s soccer squad during their training camp in Windischgarsten.
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