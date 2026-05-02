It’s over! Austro coach loses job in Switzerland

One win in four league games, an average of 0.60 points per game, a goal difference of 3:11, and on top of that, a disappointing exit in the Cup semifinals against a mid-table second-division team—Gernot Messner’s record as coach of Swiss record champions Grasshoppers Zurich is anything but acceptable, and has now cost him his job! The former GAK coach is out of a job as of Monday…