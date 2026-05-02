With best regards
Whale “Timmy” is still on course for freedom
On Saturday morning, the fate of the humpback whale “Timmy” was apparently decided. Around 9 a.m., the animal swam out of the barge and is now in the open sea. According to reports, it is unclear whether he was helped along or found his way on his own. One thing is certain: the whale is no longer in the transport container referred to as a “travel bed.”
After “Timmy” left the barge, he briefly resurfaced next to the ship. He is said to have blown a fountain of water—before finally diving down and disappearing.
Weather Delayed Transport
Previously, the weather had temporarily slowed down the transport on Friday. At the strait between the Baltic and North Seas, the convoy had to change course due to high waves and initially head south again.
Although the barrier net was removed from the barge during this phase, the whale had not yet been released.
The News5 channel is documenting the whale’s release live:
,momentarily agitatedAccording to the German newspaper “Bild,” “Timmy” appeared panicked at times. The whale reportedly spouted repeatedly and breached. A veterinarian was reportedly on board the convoy to care for the animal.
A Tough Journey Toward Freedom
On Saturday, the tugboat, along with the barge and an escort vessel, continued north of Denmark’s northernmost tip toward Norway—initially at a very slow pace. The exact time and location of the release depended on conditions on the high seas.
Weeks-long rescue operation
The humpback whale, about twelve meters long, had previously been stranded for around four weeks off the German island of Poel near Wismar. Despite criticism from experts and animal welfare organizations, a private initiative had been attempting to rescue the animal since mid-April. Last Tuesday, they finally succeeded in maneuvering the whale into the water-filled barge.
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read the original article here.
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