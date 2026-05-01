4–2 in extra time
Relief! LASK celebrates its first title in 61 years
The long wait is over for LASK. The Linz-based team clinched the ÖFB Football Cup title on Friday with a 4-2 victory in extra time (2-2, 1-2) against SCR Altach. It is the first trophy for the Athletiker since their double victory in 1965. Americans George Bello (101st) and Samuel Adeniran (103rd) scored the decisive goals in extra time in front of 22,000 spectators at the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt.
Altach, appearing in the Cup final for the first time, had taken the lead twice earlier through Patrick Greil (5th) and Vesel Demaku (30th). Moses Usor (11th) and Adeniran (66th) each scored to equalize. LASK had lost six finals since 1965. For coach Dietmar Kühbauer, it was his second consecutive Cup title, having celebrated with WAC the previous year. As Cup champions, LASK can now plan to participate in the Europa League qualifiers. In the league, they currently lead the race for the championship.
Black and White Dominate Klagenfurt
Black and Whitehad already dominated the scene in downtown Klagenfurt since the morning. Around 5,000 fans had traveled from “Ländle,” and at least three times as many had made the trip from Upper Austria. History was set to be made on both sides. The Altacher had eliminated Sturm Graz (quarterfinals) and Salzburg (semifinals) on their way to the final and wanted to become the first club from Vorarlberg to bring home the trophy.
At LASK, Kühbauer relied on his starting eleven. Ognjen Zaric fielded Srdjan Hrstic as the center forward; Greil was back after a calf injury and was expected to boost the offense. The roles were clear: As the first-place team in the championship group facing the second-place team in the qualifying group, LASK was the clear favorite. “The odds are in our favor,” the fans declared in their choreography.
Altach takes the lead twice
The match picked up pace quickly; it took just 100 seconds for the first shot on goal: Kasper Jörgensen tested the reflexes of Altach goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic. But the underdog struck early. After a throw-in, captain Lukas Jäger went head-to-head with two Linz players; Greil converted the loose ball with a half-volley through Lukas Jungwirth’s legs.
Linz’s response followed shortly after. Sasa Kalajdzic let a Horvath cross pass with composure, and Usor struck powerfully to equalize. Altach had to fight back after that. The supposed 2-1 goal by Adeniran was disallowed by VAR, as Modou Cisse had provided the header assist while coming from an offside position.
The next goal came from the other side again. The impressive Greil set up Demaku, who, completely unmarked from a central position just outside the box, fired the ball right into the corner. The efficient Altach defense held onto the lead heading into halftime and nearly added to it just before the break: Jungwirth had to stretch to make a save on Greil’s low shot.
Adeniran’s lucky volley
LASK had to and wanted to respond. Kalajdzic nearly capitalized on a clearance that was too short by Stojanovic, but couldn’t get the ball past the Altach keeper (49th minute). While their team closed down the spaces, the Altach fans were already setting off fireworks after an hour. The opponent landed a stunner on the pitch. Kalajdzic played a goal kick into the path of Adeniran, and the US striker volleyed it into the top corner to make it 2-2.
By the 80th minute, fatigue was setting in. For LASK, Usor had to leave the field with muscle problems; for Altach, Yann Massombo’s game was over. The Linz side came close to the winning goal in the closing minutes of regulation time. Adeniran missed from a good position, then cheers erupted after the American scored with a header in the 94th minute. However, the goal did not count due to a narrow offside call.
In extra time, Kühbauer’s team quickly sealed the deal. Bello scored with a volley off a Jörgensen cross, then Kalajdzic set up his strike partner, who kept his cool one-on-one with Stojanovic. Altach didn’t give up, but their efforts were in vain. Substitute Marlon Mustapha put his team at a numerical disadvantage with a red card (108th minute) after an elbow to Bello.
LASK – SCR Altach 4–2 after extra time (2–2, 1–2)
Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadium, 22,000 spectators, Referee Weinberger.
Goals: 0–1 (5') Greil, 1–1 (11') Usor, 1–2 (30') Demaku, 2–2 (66') Adeniran, 3–2 (101') Bello, 4–2 (103') Adeniran
LASK: Jungwirth – Cisse, Tornich (91. Mbuyamba), Andrade – Jörgensen (114. Flecker), Bogarde, Horvath (113. Lang), Bello – Usor (83. Danek), Kalajdzic (113. Coulibaly), Adeniran
Altach: Stojanovic – Milojevic, Zech, Jäger – Ingolitsch (106. Yalcin), Demaku (115. L. Gugganig), Bähre (106. Benjamin), Ouedraogo – Massombo (85. Gorgon), Hrstic (77. Diawara), Greil (95. Mustapha)
Yellow cards: Tornich , Bogarde, Zech and Demaku, Hrstic
Red card: Mustapha (108th min./elbow check)
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