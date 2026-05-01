Relief! LASK celebrates its first title in 61 years

Black and White Dominate Klagenfurt

Black and Whitehad already dominated the scene in downtown Klagenfurt since the morning. Around 5,000 fans had traveled from “Ländle,” and at least three times as many had made the trip from Upper Austria. History was set to be made on both sides. The Altacher had eliminated Sturm Graz (quarterfinals) and Salzburg (semifinals) on their way to the final and wanted to become the first club from Vorarlberg to bring home the trophy.